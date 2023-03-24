HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman from Tomball.

Margaret Kay Alana Turner, 27, was last seen fleeing from Harris County Sheriff’s deputies in her car on the 18000 block of Country Hills Drive in Tomball on Friday, March 10.

Her car was found shortly afterwards about a mile away, after it was stuck in a field. But she was not in the car and left several personal items in the car.

She was last seen wearing a long pink dress.

Police say relatives believe she may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit, at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.