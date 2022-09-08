UPDATE at 7:40 a.m.: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the stolen SUV was found, but the 6-month-old boy inside of it was not inside.

Gonzalez said that the stolen Jeep Cherokee was located at the 16400 block of Eton Brook Lane, a few miles from the gas station where it was stolen. But authorities did not find the infant inside the vehicle.

“Help us bring this beautiful baby home,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Photo of missing baby (Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter)

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Original story:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Deputies are on the lookout for a stolen SUV after a father went into a convenience store and left his baby son in the vehicle when it was stolen in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Texas plate number NZN-7653 after it was stolen Thursday morning at a store at 22523 Imperial Valley Drive near FM 1960.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the father went inside the store while leaving the vehicle running with his 6-month-old son in the car seat. That’s when two unknown suspects jumped into the SUV and drove off.

If anyone has any information about the location of the SUV, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.