MANVEL, Texas (KIAH) — A domestic violence call in Brazoria County near Manvel leads to four deputies returning gunfire on an armed suspect.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 200 block of Oak Crest Drive, where a man and woman were reportedly fighting over a gun.

Deputies say when they arrived, the man was in possession of the firearm and several attempts were made to disarm the man.

Authorities say when the man began firing at the four deputies – all of them returned fire. The man was hit several times and was taken by Life Flight to a trauma center.

As of midnight, there have been no updates on his condition.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.