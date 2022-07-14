HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were then called to an incident that took place at a motel at the 15700 block of Kuykendahl near FM 1960 around 1:15 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that at least two of his deputies that were working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were searching for a wanted suspect.

As the deputies walked towards the suspect in the motel lobby, the suspect pulled out a pistol, causing the deputies to fire their weapons at the suspect, Gonzalez said.

The 45-year-old suspect was hit twice and was later declared dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The deputies and other law enforcement officers suffered no injuries.

Our news partners at ABC13 said that the suspect was wanted on five possible charges including a parole violation for drugs, three federal felony warrants and possession of a weapon. He also had multiple rooms at the motel in the last few weeks.