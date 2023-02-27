BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Several teenagers were injured by gunfire after someone started shooting at a house party over the weekend in Baytown.

The party was on Friday night at a house at the 4300 block of Firebrush Lane, which Harris County Sheriff’s deputies estimated had somewhere between 100 and 200 teenagers in attendance.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. is when shots rang out.

Four male teenagers were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, while the others were in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was in critical condition and an 18-year-old man was in stable condition, deputies said.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old took themselves to the hospital and are both in stable condition.

Three of the teenagers were hit by the gunfire, and the fourth trampled as partygoers ran from the scene.

One of the victims was just 15 years old.

Police are asking for any partygoers who may video taken that night to please come forward.

If you have any info regarding this incident, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.