HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 7 Constable’s Office identified the deputy constable killed in a crash over the weekend.

Deputy Jennifer Chavis is an Army veteran who leaves behind a husband and two children.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a witness called police Saturday night about a possible drunk driver weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputy Chavis waited on the side of Beltway 8 near Fondren in a marked car to wait for the suspected drunk driver to pass so she could then follow him and pull him over.

Officials say the suspect went off the road and crashed into the back of her patrol car, causing it to burst into flames.

The suspect, Adolfo Serrano, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and is due in court Monday.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis who was protecting Texans from a drunk driver on the roadway last night,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement.

“As we remember the risks our law enforcement officers take every day to protect our communities, I ask that Texans join the First Lady and me in praying for the family and loved ones of Deputy Chavis, as well as the entire Harris County Constable’s Office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.