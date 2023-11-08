HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County deputy was grazed in the head by a bullet following a chase of the suspect late Tuesday night, which ended off the Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County.

At 9:30 p.m., a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop, but the car didn’t stop, and a pursuit began.

The suspected vehicle then crashed at the 18800 block of the Tomball Parkway. As the deputy came close to the suspect to try to detain him, the suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot at the deputy, HCSO assistant chief Tommy Diaz said.

Diaz said one of the bullets grazed the deputy in the head, but he was able to return fire.

“I would describe it as a graze wound, but it is still a severe injury,” Diaz said.

The suspect then ran into a residential area. He was located behind a home on the 8200 block of Schaffer Lane, hiding under a trampoline by a K9 officer, Diaz said.

After being found, the suspect then shot at the K9 officer, then began hitting on the K9 before officers took the suspect in custody, Diaz said. The officers also provided first aid to the suspect.

There was no word on the identification or the condition of the suspect, as Diaz said he is uncooperative.

The injured deputy, who has been with the HCSO for four years, was taken to Northwest Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The K9 officer was not injured but will be checked out by a veterinarian for precautionary reasons, Diaz said.