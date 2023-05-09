HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy accidently hits a pedestrian in northeast Houston.

According to reports, the deputy was flagged down a little before midnight after a man was hit and was laying in the middle of the street on the 14000 block of Wallisville Road.

The deputy didn’t see the pedestrian laying there and accidently hit him.

The man was pronounced dead by Harris County EMS. But its hasn’t been determined if he was already dead when the deputy hit him by accident.

Witnesses who flagged down the deputy said an black truck hit the man and left the scene.

Now investigators are working to determine who was responsible for the man’s death.