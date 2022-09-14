HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash on Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles, including one of their deputies.

It happened around 8 p.m. last night near Highway 6 and FM 529 in northwest Houston.

Deputies say a driver in an SUV crashed into the back of a vehicle that then veered to the right.

The striking SUV then hit the back of the deputies’ patrol SUV that was in the left-turn lane. That caused a chain reaction with other cars in the same lane.

The SUV that caused the initial crash caught fire. Deputies say a driver in his late 70s had mechanical failure and that may have caused the accident.

Three people including the deputy were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.