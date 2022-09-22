HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation into a suspicious vehicle turned into an officer-involved shooting outside of a Downtown Houston nightclub early Thursday morning.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy working an off-duty security job patrolling the parking lot at Playground at 2415 Main Street approached the burnt orange Dodge Charger around 1:20 a.m. to question the driver.

Instead of answering those questions, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said the driver pinned the deputy between his car and another car.

Cantu said the deputy fired two shots hitting the Charger and the driver in the left hand.

Deputies said the driver might have spun the car in an attempt to get away, but fellow deputies — also working off-duty security — got him stopped and out of the car.

Both he and the deputy were transported to the hospital.

It’s unclear how severe the suspect’s gunshot wound is or what charges he could face.

A bullet hole can be seen in the window of a car that a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy fired at after the car pinned him into another car.

Authorities said X-rays were performed on the deputy’s right leg, but doctors don’t expect to find broken bones, just painful bruising from his knee to his foot.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Captain Grady Castleberry said the deputy was a ten-year veteran of his department assigned to the Proactive Auto Theft Division.

Houston Police are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

“It wasn’t chaotic,” Cantu said of the crime scene. “Everything was under control. Luckily no one was injured severely. So we’re just glad that nobody really got hurt.”