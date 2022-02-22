HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to have a deposition for nine of the 22 sexual misconduct civil trials in the next couple of weeks.

That’s what a judge ruled in a special hearing in a Harris County courtroom on Wednesday, as Watson would have to be deposed for nine of the cases that have not gone to criminal trial.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, said in a press conference that he wanted his client to not be deposed in civil cases until the criminal investigation finishes.

“I tried to make clear the obligation of a lawyer is to protect their client,” said Hardin at the end of the hearing. “While there is a criminal investigation going on, it is only fair to see whether it results in charges or doesn’t before you decide if you’re going to submit to depositions.”

Meanwhile, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women who have filed a complaint against Watson, wanted Watson to answer questions for all 22 of his clients, which most have already done.

“Mr. Watson can continue to seek delay,” said Buzbee. “But it’s inevitable he will eventually and ultimately have to answer questions due to his conduct under oath. Not only respect to these 22 women but others.”

According to our news partners at ABC13, Hardin said after the judge made her ruling that Watson will give his deposition in 10 days or so due to Hardin’s schedule. He also said that he would advise Watson to use his Fifth Amendment rights until the criminal investigations are complete.

ABC13 contributed to this story.