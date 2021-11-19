Did you see the lunar eclipse, and when we can expect the next total lunar eclipse and total solar eclipse?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cool thing happened early Friday morning with the lunar eclipse happening. It peaked right around 3 a.m. and maybe some of you have been up for a couple hours already.

There is a time lapse of it of this morning’s partial lunar eclipse.

What we have is the sun, the earth, the moon all in a line and so the earth is casting a shadow onto the moon and the light still goes through the Earth’s atmosphere a little bit… kind of like our sunrises and sunsets.

We have kind of that reddish glow and so that’s the same type of light that’s hitting the moon so it’s not completely blacked out in this partial eclipse. This is why it has this reddish tint to it. You can also see this kind of bright sliver right on the moon.

As for other eclipses, the next total lunar eclipse will be next year in May 2022. It may be 2024 when we can expect a total solar eclipse that actually goes right across Texas so that’s the one marker calendar.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, leaving the moon in the earth’s shadow. According to NASA, in a total lunar eclipse, the moon falls within the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.

During this particular eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the Earth’s umbra, deeming this an “almost total” lunar eclipse.

Some of the sunlight that passes through the Earth’s shadow reaches the moon’s surface causing the moon to appear orange or reddish.