DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the Houston Astros got a win in the World Series and everyone’s eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Houston-area resident.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold just outside of Houston, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Humble! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to net the seven-figure win. The winning numbers for the Oct. 29 drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57 with the Powerball 23. There were also 6 winners in Texas who won a smaller prize of $150,000.

The big winning ticket was sold at Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway in the city of Humble; it was a Quick Pick. The next drawing is set for Monday, October 31 which has a jackpot of $1 billion with a cash value of $497.3 million.