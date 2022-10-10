HOUSTON (KIAH) A DJ is on the run after allegedly shooting a man at a sports bar over the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 9501 Airline Dr in north Harris County Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m..

They said that emergency units that arrived, located a man with gun shot wounds to the chest and shoulder. He was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

Authorities said two men got into a fight inside of a business at the Airline location. Then the fight continued outside.

Investigator Pylend with Harris County said a DJ working at the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, went outside and fired 3 gunshots at one of the men. The DJ then fled the scene according to authorities. The victim hid behind a car until emergency crews arrived. The other man involved in the fight fled the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.