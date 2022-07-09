HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch.

Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.

The video shows a white female wearing all black. She can also be seen getting into a silver Chevrolet Avalanche and driving away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the dispatch office at (281) 376-3472.