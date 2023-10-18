HOUSTON (KIAH) — Bringing a new pet into your home can be an adjustment, not only for the owner, but for the pet. Sometimes, your new pet may show different behavior as they get used to their new home. The owners at Dog Training Elite say that training your pet can help.

Dog Training Elite focuses on positive reinforcement with a personalized, in-home approach. It also offers group training , service dog training, therapy training, anxiety/aggression training and more.

Owners Bob Schwartz and Alex Price will be talking to us this morning about the importance of dog training and health for your pet.

They’ll clear up the myths that come along with dog training and talk about how enrolling your dog into a training class can help with unwanted behaviors as they get used to their new home.

As pet owners our Houston community get strays into great, forever homes, it’s important to understand that adopting a new pet is a responsibility and it will take time for your pet to be comfortable.