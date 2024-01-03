HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two dogs seen viciously attacking cars at a dealership in north Houston are now in custody.

Surveillance video discovered a few weeks ago showed the dogs ripping apart cars at a dealership on FM 1960.

Managers at the dealership tell us the dogs caused more than $350,000 in property damage.

After contacting BARC, they were able to use cages to catch the dogs.

The brown dog — now named Dasher — was trapped about a month ago. His co-conspirator took a little longer to catch.

As for why the dogs were doing this, BARC officials say the dogs were likely just chasing cats who were hiding under the cars.