HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how a domestic argument turned violent after a man was shot in southeast Houston.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning near Dresden and Glendale streets.

When police officers got there, they found a man who’d been shot. Another man was also there, and police arrested him.

Police said two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun, which went off striking the other man.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was also a woman inside the house who was transported by ambulance for other medical reasons.

The investigation is still ongoing.