HOUSTON (KIAH) — A domestic fight turned deadly early Friday morning after a man allegedly shot and killed his significant other and assaulted his three children in south Houston.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the 5100 block of Enyart Street, near Milart Street.

Houston police officers found the man on top of the roof of the house with two injured girls. Police said other children were found in the street that had apparent trauma, as they had been assaulted.

One of the children told investigators that their father had shot their mother.

Officers then searched the house and found a 3-year-old boy with injuries similar to his sisters. All three children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

They also found a deceased woman in the house with a gunshot wound and the suspect was taken in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.