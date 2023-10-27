HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument between a couple in Houston’s South Side turned violent when police say shots were fired and he was injured.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the 3800 block of Luca Street near La Salette Street.

Houston police and Harris County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 35-year-old man shot in the lower back.

Police said he and his girlfriend were in the front yard fighting and his mother tried to break up the pair.

But after a preliminary investigation, authorities said as the man was walking to go inside, his girlfriend got a pistol from her car, then shot him and left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There is no word on the location of the 35-year-old girlfriend at this point.

The incident remains under investigation.