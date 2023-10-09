HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC) and Houston Police Department are hosting a joint press conference to help shed light on the dangers of guns and domestic abuse in Houston during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. HAWC’s mission is to provide life-saving services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence to empower individuals, families, and communities to help transform trauma, achieve independence and stop abuse before it happens.

In a report, HAWC shared that statistically, guns are the leading cause of domestic violence homicides for women and children throughout the nation. In Houston alone, 73% of deaths are caused by intimate partners from 2019-2022 involving guns.

The press conference will take place at the Houston Police Department on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD’s Chief Finner, Council Member Abbie Kamin, HAWC President and CEO Emilee Whitehurst, HAWC Deputy CEO Sonia Corrales, and Survivor of Domestic Violence Angela Johnson will be in attendance.