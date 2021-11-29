Don’t get hacked Cyber Monday! Follow these Safety tips

A journalist looks at a computer screen with webpages arranged to show Cyber Monday deals by various online retailers Monday Nov. 26, 2018, in New York. The physical rush of Black Friday and the armchair browsing of Cyber Monday are increasingly blending into one big holiday shopping event as more customers buy items online and pick them up at brick-and-mortar stores. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Harris Co. Constable Precinct 4 gives six tips to keep your identity and credit safe from hackers

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This Cyber Monday, while shoppers are dealing with inflation and global supply chain disruptions, Precinct 4 says they also need to remember to lookout for online scams. Constable Mark Herman’s office released six tips to keep your identity and credit safe.

Now Cyber Monday is over, law officials say residents should make alternative plans so deliveries aren’t left on doorsteps for porch pirates. The following are tips from Harris County Constable Precinct 4 for receiving your holiday packages:

Send packages to your workplace or to a neighbor who is home during the day

Require a signature for deliveries

Ship your Amazon order go to an Amazon Locker at convenience stores.

Request to have your packages held at the closest pick-up facility