HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a possible drug lab that agents found hundreds of pills that they believe is meth and fentanyl.

Texas Department of Public Safety agents along with Houston police officers conducted a bust at a business garage located at the 10100 block of Sussex Lane near Gessner Road in the Carverdale area of northwest Houston.

Agents went into the business with masks on and some had hazmat suits on.

According to our news partners at ABC13, officials at the scene called the hazmat unit after a positive field test on the recovered narcotics, testing positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also recovered three pill presses, which had to be decontaminated.

No arrests have been made, but more details about the bust will be available later Tuesday.