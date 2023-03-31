HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police and the FBI are looking through surveillance video to find two men who ambushed and gunned down a man on the 2600 block of Mid Lane near San Felipe in River Oaks just after 6 p.m.

HPD police chief Troy Finner said at a press briefing that he believes the shooting was “targeted,” but did not explain why he and investigators think that.

Chief Finner update on shooting at 2600 Mid Lane https://t.co/9bHafs5aSD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2023

It’s rare for the police chief and the FBI to respond to a shooting scene like this. But Finner said that there were “multiple, multiple shots” that were fired at the scene.

Finner described the victim as a Black man in his 20s driving a white Mercedes. The description of the killers we have so far is vague, only described as dressing in all black, even wearing shades.

We’re told they got away in a black Mitsubishi.

Finner said that it is an active investigation and is asking the public for more information.