HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting early Thursday morning near Grand Parkway and Champion Forest Drive.

Around 12:30 a.m., Harris County deputies say drivers were flagged down by a man driving a Jeep Cherokee.

When drivers stopped, they found the passenger had been shot.

The driver says he and the passenger were coming back from fishing when a black sedan fired one round at them as they were making a U-turn at Champion Forest.

The passenger died at the scene. It’s unclear if this is a road rage incident, deputies said.

The driver has been detained at this time.