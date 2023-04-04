HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after wrecking his car while on a chase from police early Tuesday morning.

Houston police saw a car being driven recklessly on Bellfort Street in southwest Houston around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Media Briefing on End of Pursuit at 6100 Bellfort https://t.co/Az44IWWxNJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 4, 2023

He ran several red lights while trying to get away going eastbound on Bellfort. But he ended up losing control and rolling the car at South Wayside Drive.

The driver was thrown out of the car and died at the scene. Police are investigating the incident.