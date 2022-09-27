HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday morning after getting thrown out of his car that hit a utility pole overnight.

Harris County deputies say a red Ford Mustang ended up flying through the air at some point after speeding on the 5800 block of Louetta Road in Spring around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The car crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to an entire neighborhood.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

An ambulance took him to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

No other cars or people were involved in the crash. Louetta Road remained closed until about 4 a.m. to clean up after the crash.