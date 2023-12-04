HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after crashing into the back of a bus in northwest Houston.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday morning on Bluff Point Drive near Hollister Road.

Arriving deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found a man inside a smashed SUV that had plowed into the back of the bus.

Deputies said the man was pinned inside the vehicle with front of the SUV underneath the bus.

Firefighters from the Northwest Fire Department had to cut away the door to get him out. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the person is expected to survive, an NWFD official said.