CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) — An overnight rollover crash left one person dead and a child Life Flighted to the hospital in Cypress.

Authorities with the Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said a Ford F-150 pick-up truck and a Toyota Sienna van collided at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Tuckerton Road.

It happened a little before 9 p.m. Sunday night after the Ford pickup ran a red light.

Reports say the Ford F-150 t-boned the Sienna, causing both to rollover.

The driver of the Sienna was pronounced dead at the scene and a child who was in the van was taken to a local hospital via Life Flight in unknown condition.

Investigators suspect that the driver of the truck was impaired at the time.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that the Harris County District Attorney’s Office puts an intoxicated manslaughter charge on the truck driver.