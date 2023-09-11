HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead Monday morning after getting into a wreck at high speed in the River Oaks section of Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the 960 block of Kirby Drive near Tiel Way.

Police said the woman was traveling eastbound on Kirby and somehow lost control of the car. It went over the median, then to the westbound lanes and ended up crashing into a cement mailbox.

The woman was later pronounced at the scene.

Right now, there’s no indication if she had been drinking or doing drugs leading to the wreck.