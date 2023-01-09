HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver is in custody Sunday night after a traffic stop turns into a police pursuit.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, a Houston police officer attempted to stop a Kia on Highway 59 and Will Clayton Parkway. But the driver kept going and the officer pursued him, police said.

Shortly afterwards, the driver crashed into a pole on Aldine Westfield Road and exited the car to run off. The driver was eventually caught and taken into custody.

The HPD officer did sustain minor injuries but was okay.