HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver’s education teacher is now accused of sexually assaulting one of his students, a 17-year-old girl.

Ronald Eglin, 61, has been charged with sexual assault by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday. He owns a driver’s education business on the 12000 block of Almeda Road.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the teen told them the assault happened her during and after her Oct. 2 driving lesson.

Investigators think there are more victims.

Elgin was arrested last Thursday and has been jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators are asking any other persons who might have been victimized by Eglin to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180.