HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dueling protests broke out Sunday at a restaurant who was hosing drag queens in downtown Houston.

One group appeared at the restaurant called Hamburger Mary’s at 1008 Prairie Street, protesting the inclusion of children at the event called a “drag brunch.”

Those protestors, from Dallas, were with a group called “Protect Texas Kids”. The group’s founder, Kelly Neidert, is a student from the University of North Texas who has become a firebrand for conservative values in Texas.

A small group of self-proclaimed Nazis did join the protesters, but Neidert said she was not affiliated with them, and she and her group of protesters moved to a different position away from the Nazis.

The other group were supporters of the venue.

The protest lasted around three hours.