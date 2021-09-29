Dynamo and Dash Launching free kids soccer program

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash are launching a free soccer program for children ages 6-14 in the city called “Futbolito in the City.” The teams are debuting the program Thursday, Sept. 30 at Jane Long Academy.
The free six-week program will be every Thursday from Sep. 30 through Nov. 4 and teach kids the fundamentals of soccer and it will be free for students and families.
WHO: Students of Jane Long Academy ages 6-14
WHEN: Thursday September 30th from 4:00 pm 5:30 pm
WHERE: Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, TX 77047
PARKING: Provided on east side of Jane Long Academy off of Rookin St.
