HOUSTON (KIAH) — Raising children is difficult enough, but for parents of children with autism, the challenge is even greater.

“Every single day is just amazingly hard,” Autism Moms of Houston sponsorship manager Karel Lopez said. “I don’t think anyone can comprehend the things that they go through — that we go through.”

Lopez receives support through her organization in raising 4-year-old twins who have autism.

Now some members of that organization are receiving free lunches at a fancy restaurant in the spirit of Mother’s Day.

Women who are raising children with autism are encouraged to email Autism Moms of Houston in hopes of being selected for the meals at Fogo de Chao on Westheimer.

That Brazilian steakhouse will offer its extensive salad bar and skewers of meat to seven mothers who Autism Moms of Houston chooses every Tuesday in May.

“I’m Brazilian, so this is my native food,” Autism Moms of Houston CEO Andreza Carleo said. “So of course it was my first thought — let me go ask the ones from the place that I come from, and the reception was amazing.”

The emails sent to the organization should be titled “My Journey”, and they should tell your story about raising a child who has Autism.

A variety of mothers of children with autism will likely be selected for the free lunches, but the first lunch Tuesday featured seven women who volunteer with Autism Moms of Houston.

“Despite the struggles, they want to serve the community and help other moms,” Carleo said. “So, it’s kind of an appreciation thing that we decided to create it to show a gratitude.”

The organization is also grateful for the generosity of Fogo de Chao for providing the free meals — which also provide a chance for mothers of children with Autism to have a break from their daily duties and enjoy time with other women dealing with similar situations.

“Just to be able to be here for a few hours and just forget our struggles and all of the things that we go through every day and just enjoy each other’s company — we’re just so grateful to Fogo de Chao,” Lopez said.