A sign outside of a voting site in May 2022 in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Daniel Marin)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Early voting begins on Monday across Texas for the 2022 midterm elections.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is encouraging young people to make their voices heard.

Turner has created an “Early Voting Challenge” across Houston college campuses.

This year, the University of Houston, Texas Southern University, and the University of Houston-Downtown will compete for the largest early voting turnout.

Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday until Friday, Nov. 4.

Each day, the totals from the polling locations on each college campus will be counted and shared.

At the end of the early voting period, the campus with the most ballots cast will receive special recognition from Mayor Turner.

Meanwhile, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will cast her vote Monday afternoon on the first day of voting at the Metropolitan Multiservice Center polling location. She will urge the community to turn out and vote.

For information on polling locations in Harris County, visit the Harris Votes website.

METRO offering free rides to the polls

If you need a ride to the polls, METRO is offering free transportation to Houston-area polling locations for the midterm elections.

Voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services.

Free rides begin Monday through Sunday, Oct. 30, and on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters only need to inform bus operators they are going to, or returning from, the polls.

Patrons needing customized directions can map out their trip with the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org. METRO’s Customer Service team is also available to answer questions and provide trip planning information. Call or text 713-635-4000 for more information.