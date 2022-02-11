HOUSTON (KIAH) — We’re days away from the start of early voting. The polls open this Monday, Feb.14th. Voting officials want to ensure everyone is aware of the changes to this year’s primary election.

During the upcoming primary election, voters will choose their party’s preferred candidate to run in the general election. This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts.

Remember redistricting could impact which district you’re voting in and who represents you. For mail-in ballots, new rules passed by the Texas legislature last year outline new requirements in certifying the ballot. This means driver’s license and social security numbers, and your voter registration card.

Early voting ends on Feb. 25 and the deadline to submit a mail-in ballot request is Feb. 18. This means you have seven days. The primary election starts on March 1.

But there are some issues that have came up for those who use mail-in balloting.

The GOP overhaul of voting laws in Texas is causing problems as some of the first voters in the primary are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected for leaving off newly required information.

Election officials in Harris County said Thursday that in the the first batch of mail-in ballots they have received, about 40% can’t be counted.

Harris County Elections spokesperson Leah Shah said most of the more than 1,300 ballots flagged were missing mandatory identification such as voter ID or Social Security numbers. Counties must notify mail voters’ whose ballots have been rejected to give them a chance to fix the problem.

In order to vote, you must have a valid form of identification. For a list of polling locations, visit VoteTexas.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.