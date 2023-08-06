A Fort Bend County grand jury recently indicted eight people for allegedly stealing $730,000 in COVID-19 relief funds

HOUSTON (KIAH) A Fort Bend County grand jury recently ruled that there is enough evidence to send eight people to trial for a crime the county’s district attorney calls “despicable”.

The indictments accuse them of engaging in organized crime to steal approximately $730,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

“Government relief programs are designed to intervene in a crisis to prevent financial and social catastrophe,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “Stealing from aid programs intended to assist citizens in need is akin to stealing from the plate at church.”

The charges carry a potential penalty of 15 to 99 years in prison.