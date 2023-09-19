HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a five-year tradition that celebrates one of the hottest Latin dances on the planet! Now, the El Festival de la Salsa is back and bringing even more spice to this incredible event for everyone!

On Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 10 p.m., El Festival de la Salsa will celebrate Latin culture’s most popular music genre. With an exciting and dynamic day of live performances, it will showcase its many influences that include African, European, Caribbean, the U.S., and others. And there’s so much more to do, see and eat!

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talks with event host Laura Gonzales about what is in store for those who attend. Then check out incredible performers Lucia Dargam & Tadeo Diaz light up the dance floor, and even teach Sharron a few salsa moves too!