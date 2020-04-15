El Patio Mexican Restaurant innovates to keep all employees on board during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- El Patio Mexican restaurant on Westheimer has been in business since 1964.

It’s a tried and true local spot and so far through this pandemic, they have been able to keep all of their employees working.

General manager Zaira Wolff says these past few weeks have been tough to say the least. She says one way they have been able to keep all 42 of their employees on board is by changing up their responsibilities.

“That’s the only way you can keep your employees employed is by changing their job titles, from servers to drivers, from bus boys to packers, from some people that don’t drive to expediters and runners," explained Wolff.

They have also said 'no' to joining meal delivery apps so they can employ their own people to deliver and Wolff says they have been constantly working to change things up for their customers.

“Every week we are making something new. We are coming up with whatever is new on the trend. We first started doing meal packs and then we started doing cook at home meals where we give you some items that you can grill on your grill outside and then we started doing brunch," explained Wolff.

She says the ability to serve alcohol to-go has also been big help.

“I think Governor Abbott lowering the restrictions on the margaritas has helped tremendously. I don’t think we would be doing as good as we are doing if it wasn’t for the alcohol sales," explained Wolff.

Through these uncharted waters, Wolff says she is thankful for their loyal customers and cannot wait for the day to have them back in the restaurant.

“We will get through it. There will be another party here. Everybody cheering in Club No Minors with a bunch of blue margaritas and a whole bunch of servers that will be so happy to be serving them again," said Wolff.

El Patio delivers free within a five mile radius from the restaurant.