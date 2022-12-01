HOUSTON (KIAH) — A house fire leaves an elderly man dead in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Houston firefighters were called out to a home on the 5300 block of Wenda Street that had a heavy fire.

While tackling the blaze, they did a primary search of the home, but could not find anyone.

But during a second search, they found a man in his 60s inside a bedroom. He was pronounced dead.

No one else was reported to be in the house at the time of the fire, officials said.

Arson investigators with Houston Fire Department and homicide units with the Houston Police Department were at the scene.