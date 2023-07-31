HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for the driver who hit an elderly man with an SUV, and then just left the scene.

The 71-year-old man later died at the hospital.

A woman and a child, who Houston police said were his daughter and grandchild, were walking with him in the 8800 block of South Braeswood Boulevard around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The SUV did not hit them, but they likely witnessed the hit-and-run.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver and vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.