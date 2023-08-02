HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s unclear what the purpose of the transitional living center in south Houston is, but a portion of that building is now damaged from a fire that left one of the residents badly hurt.

The owner of that facility at 10726 Buffum Street called for help just after 10 p.m. Monday night after noticing the fire in one of the rooms.

An elderly man who uses a wheelchair lives in that room, and by the time Houston firefighters got there, fellow residents were helping him escape.

They broke a back window to the room and pulled him out.

An ambulance took him to the hospital with serious burns, but there’s no update on his condition.

There’s also no word on what started the fire, but investigators are looking into it.

No one else got hurt in the blaze that firefighters were able to mostly contain to the one room.