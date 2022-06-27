HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Saturday, Houston police were called to a scene where witnesses said an elderly man was gunned down while walking down the street.

It happened in east Houston near Woodridge and Evergreen Drive.

Witnesses told police two men in a black sedan pulled up the victim and fired several shots.

The victim tried running toward a house but collapsed in a front yard. He died at the scene.

Police said that the victim, who was 50 to 60 years old, didn’t live at the house and the residents do not know him.

Police are searching for those suspects.