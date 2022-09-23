HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 83-year-old woman and a dog were killed after the woman’s house caught fire.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, as Cy-Fair firefighters responded to a home near Donna Drive and Bittmore Road.

The woman was found in her living room, along with her dog.

First responders on scene said there was no alarm or any fire-warning devices that were working.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are still investigating the scene.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.