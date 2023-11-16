HOUSTON (KIAH) — An elderly woman is dead after a possible dog attack in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Downwood Forest Drive.

According to the victim’s family, the 79-year-old elderly mother went for a walk, and she never returned. Her son was notified by his father she hasn’t come back home, so he and his brother went looking for her.

She was found behind the neighborhood in a bayou with what appears to be bites.

Detectives and constable deputies were seen at a residence with animal control taking custody of several dogs.

Neighbors say the dogs run loose during the day and they have been a problem.

The investigation continues.