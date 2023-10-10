HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a gun store employee in the 2022 fatal shooting of a man in southwest Houston.

Mark Winger was indicted over the weekend for shooting and killing 36-year-old Terry Evans Jr. at the Carter’s Country store on the 11800 block of South Wilcrest Drive in June of last year.

Surveillance video from that day shows Evans go to the cash register. He appears to take something out of it when two employees appear.

Evans then runs into the parking lot as Winger opens fire. Evans was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Winger, an employee at the store, told investigators that he shot the man in self-defense. The case was then presented to a grand jury.

Winger, 58, was formally charged with murder last Thursday and was booked into the Harris County Jail the next day.