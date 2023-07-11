HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced that the Houston Health Department would receive grant funding to support the community monitoring of hazardous air pollutants in high-risk areas and to promote air quality by providing information to regulators and residents.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has continued to fund critical projects that improve public health and assist in overcoming environmental challenges,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Together with this grant funding we are proud to see communities, representatives and environmental groups unite in supporting a healthy environment for all. I would like to thank all the groups and individuals who helped support this project and for keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

The project is showing support from the local environmental and grassroots groups such as the Air Alliance Houston, Houston Wilderness, Community Lattice and neighborhood group Botanic Gardens.

“This grant will enhance air quality monitoring in communities that have long experienced disproportionate impacts from air pollution and other environmental injustices throughout the 18th Congressional district, such as Fifth Ward, Galena Park, Pleasantville & Sunnyside,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston). Many individuals in these communities are unaware of the quality of air that they are breathing in, which can have long term and life-threatening health impacts.”

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) added, “Sunnyside, a historically Black neighborhood in Houston founded over 100 years ago, has endured environmental discrimination throughout its existence. It became the location for a garbage incinerator, multiple landfills and various industrial plants that serviced the city. After rightful protestations and determined efforts, significant improvements have been made in Sunnyside. One notable groundbreaking project that received federal funding, I was able to secure, is helping to transform a closed landfill into a Solar Farm. However, the air quality in Sunnyside remains a concern. In 2021 alone, the Houston Health Department received over 40 air pollution complaints from the area’s ZIP codes.”

The grant is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic funding packages to invest in and strengthen our nation’s communities.