HOUSTON (KIAH) — With a heat wave driving record power demands across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Conservation Appeal earlier today, asking Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT is asking Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, today between 2 to 8 p.m.

In response to the request, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that all the city’s departments will prepare in case the power grid fails during the extreme heat.

“The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management, police, fire and other departments are checking fuel and operational generators,” Turner said.

Some ways to voluntarily conserve electricity are to:

Turn up thermostats on air conditioning units a few degrees.

Turn off and/or unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (2 to 8 p.m.).

ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2 to 8 p.m.

At this time, no system-wide outages are expected, according to the ERCOT website.