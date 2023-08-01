HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies have been unable to find a suspect who escaped custody in west Harris County.

Braden Findley (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

He was arrested in the Katy area and escaped at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office substation on Clay Road.

Deputies are identifying him as Braden Findley, a 20-year-old Black man who has pending domestic violence felonies with the same ex-girlfriend that he was communicating with on Monday.

Finley was taken into custody for terroristic threats against his ex, where his escape began, deputies said. They had arrested him earlier in the afternoon for supposedly violating a protective order and retaliation.

The HCSO said they don’t think Findley has a gun or any other kind of weapon. And they don’t think people who live in that area are in any danger.

An inmate has not escaped from the Harris County Jail. District 4 Units responded to 2300 block of Wigmaker Drive in reference to a Terroristic Threat call for service. The deputy took an adult male into custody for Felony Violation of a Protective Order/Retaliation and cont.. pic.twitter.com/qxSGfDpK0A — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2023